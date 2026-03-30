Energy reporter starts online debate after making controversial claim about modern HVACs

"Many [people] remain skeptical of the technology as an alternative to standard heating systems."

Energy reporter Gero Rueter recently took to DW.com, a German-based international broadcasting website, to explain that, despite common hesitations, modern heat pump technology has more than enough power to heat homes and buildings in any climate.

This article later sparked an online debate when it was reposted to the Reddit forum r/HeatPumps with the caption, "Yes, heat pumps really work in freezing-cold weather."

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to Rueter, regardless of the exploding popularity of heat pumps, "many Germans remain skeptical of the technology as an alternative to standard heating systems that rely on polluting fuels like gas, oil, or coal."

Instead of creating heat like a traditional furnace, heat pumps rely on heat-exchanging technology to move ambient energy from indoors to outdoors and vice versa. That makes these HVAC units extremely efficient. "Subzero temperatures don't pose a problem for heat pumps," Rueter explained. "Even when it's very cold, a heat pump can absorb ambient heat from the outside air and use it to warm a building."





You may have heard that heat pumps are only effective in milder climates, but this reporter is quick to explain that the technology has been a mainstay in frigid areas like Norway and Finland for decades.

A modern heat pump is a welcome upgrade that can slash your heating and cooling costs. If you're ready to start your home-efficiency journey, consider connecting with TCD's partner, Mitsubishi, which offers free tools to help you understand your HVAC options.

Although a few commenters doubted Rueter's claims, others were quick to share their personal stories proving his theory.

"I have a Mitsubishi Hyper-Heat system that's rated for 100% efficiency down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit," a commenter said. "I love it. Never have had a problem with it."

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"These aren't your grandfather's heat pumps," an HVAC installer commented. "We install them in Colorado where temps regularly hit single digits and below."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Heat pumps are a worthy investment for homeowners looking to save on energy bills. If you're looking for clear and vetted information about upgrading your HVAC system, check out these sources.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases start at just $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Homeowners often boost their utility savings even further by pairing energy-efficient appliances such as heat pumps with solar panels. Luckily, another TCD partner, EnergySage, can help you find the best system for your budget and can save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

Also consider downloading the free Palmetto Home app. It makes it easy to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing challenges like reducing your home energy consumption.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.