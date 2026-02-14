HVAC expert reveals how homeowners can save $5,000 when they upgrade to a heat pump: 'Could cost less than a middle-of-the-road air conditioner'

Home heating and cooling professionals are sharing what they have learned about energy-efficient heat pumps and encouraging homeowners to upgrade.

For example, an expert in Central Illinois explained how heat pumps save people money and keep them comfortable year-round.

The scoop

As Chambana Today reported, Kurt Fletcher of Lanz Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling shared his views on why heat pumps are becoming popular.

He explained that heat pumps provide both heating and cooling in a single system and run on electricity. Fletcher also said that modern heat pumps are much more efficient than other units and perform well in cold climates.





Fletcher said a common misconception is that a heat pump makes a gas furnace obsolete. In reality, these two systems can work together. A heat pump can be the primary heat source in a home, and the furnace can also be turned on during extremely cold temperatures to offer additional heat.

If you're interested in upgrading your system, check out TCD's vetted HVAC partners, including Mitsubishi, to help you understand your heating and cooling options and save significant cash on your energy bills.

"Right now, there are tax credits, local incentives through Ameren, and manufacturer rebates that can add up to $5,000 in savings," Fletcher noted. "With those available, high-end heat pump systems could cost less than a middle-of-the-road air conditioner."

How it's helping

These insights and other such advice guide homeowners toward more affordable, sustainable solutions. Heat pumps are especially worth learning about if your heating or cooling system is nearing the end of its lifespan and you'll soon need a replacement.

Updating your HVAC system is one of the best ways to reduce monthly energy bills and avoid the financial burden of rising energy costs.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Here are some more ways to save money with an HVAC upgrade:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto offers HVAC leases starting at $99 per month and including 12 years of free maintenance.

When you pair an updated HVAC system and other efficient appliances with solar panels, your utility costs drop even lower.

Another resource is the free Palmetto Home app, which connects you to up to $5,000 in rewards that you can spend on home efficiency upgrades.

What everyone's saying

"So, are heat pumps worth it in Illinois? The short answer is yes, at least for many homeowners," another HVAC company, Trust Heat Cool, wrote. "Today, modern models are capable of meeting the state's climate needs while paying huge dividends in energy savings and environmental progress."

Thom Dunn of The New York Times wrote: "Electric heat pumps can also help to reduce carbon emissions in every U.S. state by up to 93%, while still providing two to five times more heating energy than the energy you put into it, on average. As a result, a heat pump is an environmentally friendly HVAC system that will also save you money."

