Homeowner seeks answers after spotting highly questionable HVAC claim in newspaper: 'Has it actually saved you money?'

"I moved into a new build … and the energy bill is actually cheaper."

With energy bills rising in many areas, more homeowners than ever are looking to save money by upgrading their HVAC systems.

There's a lot of misinformation out there, and one homeowner's quest for the truth about heat pumps led them to the r/HousingIreland subreddit, where they asked: "For those with Heat Pumps: has it actually saved you money? Are you satisfied with it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit



The user shared an article claiming that heat pumps are more expensive to operate than gas boilers. While heat pumps can lead to substantial savings, the discussion revealed that the savings largely depend on the home's age and insulation level, at least in Ireland.

If you're curious about whether a heat pump is right for you, check out TCD's HVAC partner, Mitsubishi, which can help you understand your options and cut costs on your energy bills with a new, efficient system.





"I moved into a new build which has a heat pump, and the energy bill is actually cheaper. Where I paid ~€200 ($236) for two months while in an old rental, I used to pay approximately €300 to €400 ($354 to $472) for gas and electricity during winter," one Reddit user wrote.

Another commenter explained: "I installed a heat pump in my old house … and, while the electricity bills didn't go down by as much as I expected (around 50% in summer and only marginally in winter and not to mention the total elimination of my relatively small gas bills), this occurred in a situation where my house was always cold whereas now it's always warm."

Any savings are better than none, and upgrading to a heat pump also helps the environment because it doesn't produce any direct air pollution. According to Ireland-based Kilkenny Plumbing and Heating, heat pumps are more cost-effective than gas boilers in the long term due to their efficiency and efforts to upgrade the grid.

No matter where you live, there are heat pumps to suit every climate, and these companies can help you find the right system for your needs and budget.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

When you're ready to shop around for an energy-efficient HVAC, these resources can come in handy.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend upfront? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

If you choose to lease, you can pay as little as $99 a month with Palmetto and enjoy 12 years of free maintenance. And if you add solar panels to your home, the savings can really add up. TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to find the best system for your home and budget, and you can save around $10,000 on installation costs.

The Palmetto Home app can also unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home improvements when users make easy lifestyle changes, such as reducing energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.