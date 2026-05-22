Homeowners in frigid areas are installing heat pumps to handle brutal cold snaps

"Complaints are probably from how the units were more than 10 years ago."

A Reddit thread gained attention for tackling head-on one of the most common fears about heat pumps: Will these systems actually keep you warm during brutally cold winters?

In the post, a Chicago resident explained they had only ever used gas furnaces and were worried that a house with a heat pump would feel chilly during long winters. They asked whether complaints about heat pumps in temperatures "under 30 or so" were overblown or a legitimate concern.

The question prompted commenters to weigh in on the common debate. While heat pumps are widely praised for their efficiency and low pollution output, many homeowners still wonder whether they can deliver the same comfort as gas heat or traditional electric units during cold snaps.

Judging by the replies, the answer is yes.





Though heat pumps have been around for decades, they have improved dramatically over the last few years. If you're curious about how much a modern heat pump can boost your home's comfort and reduce your energy costs, connect with the experts at EnergySage.

Its marketplace program can get you quick HVAC upgrade quotes from vetted installers.

One commenter near Boston said their heat pump was their "sole heat source" and kept their home "toasty all winter long well into the single digits."

Another in upstate New York wrote that their house stayed at 71 degrees Fahrenheit even when it was minus-8 outside. "Those complaints are probably from how the units were more than 10 years ago," they added.

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That said, commenters also pointed out that not every heat pump performs the same. Several said comfort depends on whether the unit is a newer cold-climate model, whether its size matches the home, and how well the home is insulated and air-sealed.

"If a heat pump is sized correctly and you buy one rated for the winter conditions you are in, it will work fine," one user noted.

Others said older systems were more likely to struggle, while newer models are much better in freezing temperatures.

Heating is one of the biggest energy expenses in many households, and switching to efficient electric equipment such as a heat pump can lower monthly bills.

If this has you curious about heat pumps, check out EnergySage's free HVAC tools to get started on an efficient home upgrade.

And, if you want a more efficient HVAC system but are concerned about upfront costs, Palmetto, another electrification company, offers $0 down HVAC leases that can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

Palmetto's plans start as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of maintenance.

And when heat pumps are paired with rooftop solar, the savings can go even further. EnergySage can help you here, too, by connecting you with vetted solar installers and competitive quotes, saving you up to $10,000 on upfront costs.

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