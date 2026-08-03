Heat pump water heaters are getting better, but Canada still isn't buying in

That slow adoption could mean some homeowners are missing out on lower operating costs.

Heat pump water heaters have long been promoted as a cleaner, more efficient way for households to produce hot water. But in Canada, the technology has yet to gain major traction, even as newer models become smarter and easier to install.

That slow adoption could mean some homeowners are missing out on lower operating costs. For households replacing a standard electric resistance tank, a heat pump model can lower water-heating bills over time.

What's happening?

Even with rebate programs and electrification efforts drawing more attention to the technology in some municipalities, HPAC Magazine reports that heat pump water heaters still make up only a small part of Canada's water-heating market.

Steve Goldie, an HVAC plumbing contributor for Next Supply, said customer preferences have not changed much.

"Maybe marginal," he said. "But personally I'm not seeing much demand for it. Gas-fired water heaters are still number one (in our market)."

For many buyers, the main sticking points are familiar: higher upfront prices, the need for adequate space, and lingering skepticism shaped by earlier heat pump models that were less effective in colder climates.

Compared with conventional electric tanks, heat pump water heaters usually come with a much higher purchase price, and they also need enough surrounding air to run efficiently.

At the same time, manufacturers seem to be positioning themselves for a larger market. Recent trade shows across North America have highlighted a broader mix of models, including systems with smart controls, better cold-weather capability, and installation setups that work in more places.

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Why does it matter?

Water heating makes up a significant share of household energy use, meaning better efficiency can translate into meaningful savings over time.

Instead of producing all of the heat directly like a standard electric unit, heat pump water heaters draw warmth from the surrounding air and move it into the tank. That can cut electricity use relative to conventional electric water heaters.

They can also help households reduce planet-warming pollution, especially for homeowners trying to move away from gas appliances or meet broader net-zero goals.

Whether a unit makes sense can depend heavily on the space. Small utility closets, condensate drainage requirements, basement temperatures, and noise can all influence how practical the installation will be.

As a result, homeowners may need to do more planning upfront than they would for a standard tank replacement.

What's being done?

Updated product designs are intended to ease several of those challenges.

Bradford White's AeroTherm Series G2, for example, includes Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and can be installed without side or rear clearance. Navien is also rolling out new products, including its NXW700 dual fuel hybrid water heater.

Adam Wills, director for Navien in Canada, said the newer model is intended to address both efficiency and performance concerns.

"With the push toward electrification, this is a chance to have a product that exceeds 100% efficiency and still utilize the benefits of natural gas water heating," he said.

Companies such as Cala are also showing where the market could go next. Cala's customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed. That kind of smart scheduling can be especially useful in places with time-of-use electricity pricing, since it can shift energy use to cheaper hours. For consumers comparing options, app controls, diagnostics, and demand-response features may make newer systems easier to justify — and Cala is part of that more flexible, consumer-friendly wave.

Even with those advances, heat pump water heaters are still a niche product in Canada.

"They are a premium product, but I'm sure somebody who wants to go out and sell heat pump water heaters can probably do okay promoting them and selling in today's market," Goldie said.

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