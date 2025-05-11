Homeowner candidly explains the costs of upgrading outdated appliances: 'Over $100 monthly savings'

While it cost just about $10,000 to make the upgrade, they've already seen a difference in their monthly payments.

Updating outdated appliances might seem expensive at first, but the long-term savings might be more than you'd think.

A homeowner explained their experience with updating their heat pump in r/diynz. While it cost just about $10,000 to make the fix, they've already seen a difference in their monthly payments.

Their last monthly bill before switching was $279, but their most recent bill at the time of posting was $164, which is "over $100 monthly savings." While they acknowledge that anyone else's experience may vary, they said that their water temperature on eco mode is 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

The original poster also adjusted the heat pump's run time to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. since that period of time is usually the warmest of the day.

By upgrading to a heat pump water heater, you too could save a significant amount of money over time on your energy bill. If you adjust your heat pump to run when temperatures outside are similar, you'll make it so your heat pump is doing less work to heat water, which can translate to more savings overall.

The Inflation Reduction Act can provide additional savings in the form of rebates and tax credits. They may not be around forever since President Trump is looking to eliminate these subsidies. While it would take an act of Congress to change this, buying a heat pump water heater sooner rather than later can translate to less money out of your pocket, even during the installation process.

There are many different kinds of heat pump water heaters, including Cala's smart heat pumps. While heating at a specific time of day can be one way to save, Cala's strategy is to heat the water exactly when you need it. This can both reduce your energy bill and your environmental footprint.

As for the OP's water heater, a few people chimed in with their thoughts.

"I thought the min legal temp was 60 to prevent Legionnaire," said one person.

The OP replied, "This hot water cylinder automatically heats upto 75 degrees every week or something to kill any bacteria. … Its not a legal limit, but a recommended limit."

Another person then corrected the OP by saying, "It absolutely is a legal limit as set out in the building code, clause G12. 6.14.3 Legionella bacteria Irrespective of whether a delivery temperature control device is installed, the storage water heater control thermostat shall be set at a temperature of not less than 60°C to prevent the growth of Legionella bacteria."

A fourth person finally said, "Technically it is a legal limit, but what your system does is an alternate acceptable solution."

Take all of this with a grain of salt if you live in the U.S. since this happened in New Zealand. Regardless, make sure to check the laws in your area and the manual of how your specific heat pump water heater works before making any adjustments to how it runs.

