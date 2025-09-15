Home efficiency specialist shares which 'unsung hero' appliance can transform your energy bills: 'You're going to be spending 75% less'

A sustainable building expert thinks the "unsung hero" of appliances could result in major monthly savings for homeowners across America.

In a recent YouTube video, Ron Jones from Green Builder Media discussed the environmental and financial benefits of switching to a heat pump water heater with Rheem's Scott Cohen.

"The main benefit for a homeowner is, they can reduce their energy consumption by about 75% related to the water heater, while reducing their carbon footprint," Cohen said in the video.

Sure enough, heat pump water heaters are remarkable pieces of technology that can make homes more energy-efficient. And thanks to savings available through the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners could save up to 30% on the purchase and installation of a heat pump water heater.

"And that's before you even get into the energy savings," Cohen said. "You're going to be spending 75% less on the electricity for your water heating, and that's just going to rack up month after month."

The upfront savings come from a tax credit worth up to $2,000, and a rebate of up to $1,750. However, many tax credits for energy-efficient home upgrades will expire by the end of this year.

Acting quickly on any eco-friendly home upgrade could result in thousands of dollars worth of savings. And for those who do want to consider upgrading to a heat pump water heater, LG features a wide variety of offerings that can help you realize those monthly savings.

Just like heat pumps for a home's heating and cooling, these new water heaters work by capturing heat from the nearby, ambient air, instead of burning dirty energy sources to generate heat. This provides homeowners with a reliable, sustainable source of hot water that is more energy-efficient than other water heaters.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"You don't have to worry about venting, you don't have to worry about carbon monoxide, or fumes," Green Builder Media's Ron Jones said.

To see what options are available for water heater installation near you, LG can not only provide you with the right appliance for your home, but can also connect you with local contractors and installers to answer any questions you may have.

"This is amazing," one YouTube commenter wrote. "All homes should [use] heat pumps for both water and HVAC."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.