Is your water heater on its last legs? This next-gen model could shave $600 off your energy bills

Not only can those savings help offset the cost of a new water heater; in many cases, they can pay it back completely over the lifespan of the unit.

If your water heater is aging, it's time to start thinking about a replacement — or, even better, an upgrade. Water heating technology has progressed a lot since your unit was installed, and there are incredible new options, including smart heat pump water heaters.

The scoop

Heat pump technology offers the same heating power as traditional methods such as gas flames and electric heating elements. However, instead of generating heat directly, it moves heat from outside to inside the water tank. This allows heat pump water heaters to be incredibly energy efficient, reducing your energy bill.

How it's working

Besides using less energy, a heat pump water heater can help you in other ways. The Inflation Reduction Act offers incentives for homeowners who choose energy-saving appliances such as heat pumps. Depending on your situation, you could shave hundreds of dollars off the cost of your new water heater with a rebate or tax credit.

It's important to note that these IRA incentives may not last forever. President Donald Trump has expressed that he intends to end the program, as The Salt Lake Tribune reported. However, repealing the IRA would require an act of Congress, so while it may be eliminated in the future, you have the opportunity to capitalize on these savings now.

If you do, one option to consider is a smart water heater from Cala. In addition to saving energy with heat pump technology, this incredible appliance learns your household's schedule and prepares water when you need it, unlike a traditional water heater that keeps the tank hot all the time. By timing its operation, it saves even more energy and buys energy at the cheapest times. Cala estimates that owners save over $600 annually compared to an oil or propane water heater.

All these energy savings are good for your wallet and great for the planet. Invest in a heat pump water heater at the next opportunity. You'll be glad you did.

What people are saying

"No homeowner I've ever talked to cares about when [their water is] heated," Michael Rigney, CEO of Cala, told The Cool Down. "You just care that the hot water is there, right? You should tell [your water heater] what's important to you, and then it should take over."

