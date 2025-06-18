Home appliance experts uncover the little-thought-of upgrade that could slash your utility costs: 'You can save over $800'

Heat pump water heaters are quietly revolutionizing the way Americans heat their water, and their utility bills are feeling the difference.

Unlike conventional electric water heaters that generate heat, heat pump water heaters use ambient air to warm the water in the tank. This simple shift in process can result in big-time savings.

According to This Old House, "According to ENERGY STAR, the annual average cost to operate a 40-gallon electric water heater is $400, compared to just $104 annually for a 40-gallon hybrid water heater. This means you can save over $800 in fuel costs in three years."

What's even better is that these savings are getting a boost from the federal government.

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive a 30% tax credit (up to $2,000) on the purchase and installation of a qualified heat pump water heater. Combined with state and local rebates, the total savings can be even higher.

While these incentives are currently available, it's important to note that proposed policy changes could put them at risk in the future. So if you're considering an upgrade, acting sooner rather than later could mean thousands of dollars saved.

And the benefits go beyond the wallet. Because heat pump water heaters use significantly less energy than traditional models, they help reduce heat-trapping pollution that contributes to extreme weather and rising utility prices.

One company leading the charge is Cala, whose smart heat pump water heaters are designed to optimize both comfort and cost. By customizing when and how water is heated based on your household's needs, Cala units help shrink energy bills without sacrificing convenience or hot water access.

FROM OUR PARTNER Got a ductless mini split? Swap your outdated remote for a smart controller to elevate your cooling experience Klima is a smart thermostat and controller that's very different to a traditional Nest or Ecobee. It’s designed specifically for ductless heating and cooling — like room A/Cs, window A/C units, and mini split heat pumps — regardless of brand or age. Klima helps you save on energy bills and make your life easier by automatically regulating your home’s temperature to exactly how you like it. You can even control your A/C from your phone and monitor usage no matter where you are. Learn more

Installation is relatively straightforward, though it does require adequate space and proper drainage. Units are best placed in areas like basements, garages, or utility rooms with at least 1,000 cubic feet of air volume.

While upfront costs are higher, installation running between $2,750 and $3,500, long-term savings and incentives more than make up the difference. Compared to a traditional electric water heater that costs about $400 a year to operate, a heat pump version averages just $104 annually.

With stats like these, it makes sense why homeowners everywhere are making the switch to a more energy-efficient (and affordable) home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.