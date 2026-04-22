Experts explain why this water heater is up to 4x more efficient

Water heaters can account for nearly one-fifth of a home's energy use, per Environment America, yet they're often overlooked when homeowners look for ways to cut rising utility bills. That makes them a major opportunity for savings, and experts at EPB Chattanooga, a local energy provider in Tennessee, explained how a heat pump water heater can be a worthwhile upgrade.

In the short clip posted to the EPB Chattanooga YouTube Channel, Carrie, an EPB of Chattanooga spokesperson, discussed heat pump water heaters with EPB Energy Pro Nate Thomasson.

Thomasson broke down the main difference between heat pump water heaters and traditional electric resistance units. A conventional electric water heater relies on heating elements submerged in the tank.

When the unit's thermostat detects that the water temperature has dropped below a certain level, the elements turn on and heat the water back up. These electric elements can draw a lot of power, "which can translate to significant energy use when heating the water," Thomasson explained.

However, modern heat pump systems instead rely on refrigeration and compression technology to move heat rather than generate it. For this reason, the modern units are much more efficient than outdated electric or gas units.

"A heat pump water heater almost works like an air conditioner in reverse," Thomasson said. "Instead of creating heat, it pulls heat from the surrounding air and transfers it into the water."

"It uses a fan and compressor system to move heat, which makes it up to four times more efficient than traditional electric models."

Thomasson highlighted that this level of efficiency can add up to serious savings.

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"You get the same hot water, but you're using a fraction of the energy," he said. "And that means lower utility bills."

The water heating experts at Cala estimate that homeowners who switch from a conventional unit to one of their intelligent, ultra-efficient heat pump models can save up to $767 on utility costs.

Plus, many heat pump water heaters offer different operating modes depending on your needs. Homeowners can choose a heat pump-only mode for maximum efficiency and savings, or switch to hybrid mode for faster hot water recovery.

Cala's units also use specialized software that learns your household's hot water usage patterns. This allows the system to heat water more efficiently by anticipating demand and delivering hot water when you need it, without unnecessary energy use.

Plus, Cala's units can seamlessly pair with solar panels to further boost your utility savings. If you're curious about how much a customizable high-tech water heater upgrade can save you, connect with the experts at Cala.

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