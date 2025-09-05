Homeowners share firsthand advice after family considers water heater replacement: 'Should we pull the trigger before the rebate period expires?'

It can be difficult to know when the right time is to upgrade certain appliances. Items like refrigerators, washing machines, HVAC systems, and water heaters are crucial to the everyday function of homes, and people want the best for their families.

One Reddit user was weighing this decision and turned to the r/heatpumps subreddit for advice. They wrote in a post that they have been on the fence about upgrading to a heat pump water heater from a gas water heater that they've had since 2011.

They said it's "still working fine, but at the end of its life" and that they are "thinking of making the switch and can't decide." The poster lives in Maine, and at the time, the state was offering a $1,000 rebate for switching to a heat pump water heater.

"Trying to decide — should we pull the trigger before the rebate period expires (and if so which unit)? My understanding is that the switch to heat pump doesn't save much $$$ over gas in the long-term (but is maybe more eco-conscious)," they said.

Switching to a heat pump water heater, like the ones made by TCD partner LG, can save you hundreds of dollars on your home's energy bill every month. They are much better for the environment than traditional gas systems because they use less energy and put less pollution into the air.

The federal government also offers homeowners direct rebates and tax credits of up to 30% on the total cost of heat pump water heaters and installation. But many of these tax credits won't be available after the end of the year, so it's a good idea to take advantage of the incentives and save money while it's still possible.

Commenters pointed this out to the poster, along with giving their recommendations.

"Keep in mind there's also a 30% federal tax credit up to $2,000 off [of] equipment and installation, plus depending on the scope of the electrical work there's a tax credit for up to $600 on that," one user commented. That tax credit expires on Dec. 31.

Brands like LG can help you get started on your heat pump water heater journey and snag the tax credits before they disappear. They offer a wide variety of efficient water heaters so that you can seriously cut down on your energy bills with the most efficient type of tech on the market while making sure the hot water is still flowing.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.