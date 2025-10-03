Confused homeowner speaks up after spotting frustrating trend among plumbers: 'It seems like I'm way ahead of the curve'

Switching from a regular electric water heater to a heat pump model can save you over $500 per year on energy bills, according to Energy Star, but it's not always easy to find a reliable installer.

One homeowner encountered this predicament while searching for a contractor to install a Rheem brand heat pump water heater and shared their frustrating experience in the r/heatpumps subreddit.

They said it was difficult to find a qualified plumber in the Chicago area who was willing to work on the model they wanted. Furthermore, the original poster didn't feel confident in the plumber's knowledge of heat pump water heaters and ended up doing independent research.

"It seems like I'm way ahead of the curve in this area for this type of heater, which is a bit of a surprise," they wrote, asking if anyone knew of a reliable installer.

According to Efficiency First California, it could be challenging to find a plumber to install a heat pump water heater, as they require both plumbing and electrical knowledge. However, many mechanical and HVAC contractors should have the expertise to do the job if plumbers aren't willing or available in your area.

Since water heating accounts for approximately 18% of an average home's energy use, according to the Department of Energy, upgrading to a heat pump water heater is a wise financial decision.

According to Rewiring America, you can save even more with a 30% federal tax credit (up to $2,000) on qualifying water heaters, along with a $1,750 rebate. However, with many home appliance credits expiring Dec. 31, you'll want to take advantage of the savings while you can.

By purchasing a heat pump water heater, you won't just save significantly on energy bills, but also reduce your home's pollution output. NYS Clean Heat reported that these water heaters produce less carbon pollution and potentially indoor air pollutants than fuel-powered models, and they are nearly three times more efficient.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

When you're ready to make the switch, LG offers a large selection of affordable, efficient water heaters that can help you save on energy bills while benefiting the planet. Its free tools will allow you to find qualified LG professionals to install a heat pump water heater that suits your needs and budget.

"Have you tried contacting Rheem directly to see if they can recommend any certified installers in your area?" one commenter asked. "It's also worth checking out local plumbing forums or community groups for recommendations."

Others shared additional resources that could help the OP find a reliable contractor in their area.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.