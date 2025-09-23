The government is still giving away $2,000 for brand-new water heaters — but homeowners only have a few months before the tax credits are gone for good

These kinds of home improvement projects will pad your wallet in the long run.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act will prevent countless Americans from making money- and planet-saving home energy upgrades, and time is running out before it takes effect.

Incentives for heat pump water heaters expire Dec. 31. To qualify for the tax credit of 30% off the project cost up to $2,000, the appliance must be Energy Star-certified.

Heat pump water heaters are extremely efficient, especially when compared to traditional models that use gas to warm water. The former is over four times better when it comes to using energy to give you that hot shower, according to Bob Vila. In addition to the aforementioned credit, you can land a $1,750 rebate.

You may want to act sooner rather than later, especially if you're already due for an upgrade. Other federal incentives made available by the Inflation Reduction Act will expire Sept. 30.

LG offers a variety of heat pump water heaters that can help you save on your energy bills. It can also connect you with trusted local installers who can start things on the right foot.

These kinds of home improvement projects will pad your wallet in the long run and also make your house more resilient as rising global temperatures threaten communities around the world. More frequent and severe extreme weather events are one consequence of the changing climate, and that leads to power outages and increases strain on the electric grid. Clean energy solutions bolster neighborhoods and cut the production of heat-trapping gases that drive these shifts, as well as unstable dirty energy prices.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack, slashing your energy costs to or near $0. Like LG, EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted contractors, helping you save up to $10,000 on a solar system. If buying solar panels is out of reach because of the high upfront cost, leasing them can be a good option. Through Palmetto's LightReach program, you can get a solar setup for $0 down and lock in low energy rates.

Other projects to consider include upgrading your HVAC system to a heat pump, which can save you $370 per year on energy costs. Mitsubishi can help you find the right unit.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



