Homeowner seeks advice after 'clueless' HVAC tech fails to answer questions about next-gen appliance: 'Does anyone have experience with this?'

Many homeowners are making the switch from gas to heat pump water heaters for greater efficiency, cost savings, and less pollution output.

However, not all HVAC specialists have experience with the latest and greatest water heater technology, which can create challenges for sustainability-driven homeowners.

The scoop

In a Reddit post on the r/heatpumps subreddit, one homeowner asked for advice about whether to vent cold air indoors or outdoors to prevent cold drafts and maximize efficiency.

The OP lived in Washington, D.C., and was confused about where to vent cold air based on the local climate.

"Does anyone have any experience with this, or thoughts on how to approach it?" the OP wrote. "My HVAC contractor is rather clueless about these questions."

How it's helping

The OP's question was personally useful and also helped to inform other Redditors about how heat pump water heaters work. Enhanced understanding of this technology can promote greater adoption of energy-efficient water heaters for a cleaner, greener, and more affordable lifestyle.

When you install a heat pump water heater, you can save significantly on your energy bills, especially if you're able to cash in on Inflation Reduction Act rebates and tax credits.

For example, Cala heat pump water heaters are highly customizable upgrades that help you feel more comfortable at home by heating water precisely when needed. With this type of smart technology, you'll also be able to live with less toxic fumes and pay less each month to heat water for showers, laundry, and dishes.

Although the long-term cost savings are undeniable, IRA incentives may not be available forever. President Trump has been adamant about eliminating government subsidies for energy-efficient home upgrades. Therefore, acting sooner than later is crucial to save thousands of dollars more on your heat pump upgrade.

What everyone's saying

Meanwhile, fellow Redditors had lots of advice for the OP to make a new heat pump water heater work efficiently in their home.

"Please do not vent the exhaust outdoors unless you are ducting both the intake and the exhaust," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. "The 'cold air' that you are venting outdoors has to be made up with infiltration of air from outdoors, which is likely far colder than your exhaust, leading to a net loss."

"Don't vent it outdoors," another Redditor recommended. "You could duct it to some other area of the basement to minimize any drafts."

Someone else shared, "We just did exactly what you're thinking of. It's in our basement, and it's been working great so far."

