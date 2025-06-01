Homeowner sparks debate after noticing plumbers commonly share this opinion: 'I feel like … [the] industry is way behind the times'

"How come a lot of HVAC and plumbing companies don't want to install?"

The time is more than ripe for the energy transition, and that means rethinking the equipment that you use for heating your home.

The scoop

"How come a lot of HVAC [Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning] and plumbing companies don't want to install a heat pump water tank?" one Redditor from New York asked. "Heat pumps have been used around the world for over 30 years," they say. "I feel like NY plumbing and HVAC industry is way behind the times."

And their questioning is only fair.

How it's helping

Heat pump water heaters are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional electric and gas water heaters. As Canary Media states, the most efficient models can use up to 85% less energy than the least efficient gas and electric water heaters, which is good for both the environment and your bank account.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which was deemed the largest climate package in the U.S.' history when it was adopted in 2022, provides multiple incentives for homeowners looking to make environmentally friendly changes to their property. Those willing to install energy-efficient heat pump water heaters, for example, can benefit from federal tax credits covering 30% of their cost, up to $2,000, Rewiring America reports.

Con Edison, which operates one of the world's largest energy delivery systems, also offers a $1,000 rebate.

These incentives, however, are threatened by the return to the White House of Donald Trump, who is on a mission to kill U.S. clean energy plans despite calls from his own supporters to save key portions of the IRA. Indeed, right-leaning congressional districts have taken the most advantage of the IRA, according to business network E2.

Any major change to the landmark legislation would ultimately require an act of Congress.

What everyone's saying

Some members of the r/Plumbing subreddit were luckier than the original poster.

"I just installed a Stiebel Eltron Accelera 300E last weekend. DIY. Central Florida, and this thing loves my hot garage! The install went great, and that is one large unit!" one commented.

Others, willing to help, are trying to guess the reasons behind HVAC companies' refusal.

"If your water heater sits directly next to your furnace, it would probably be ok … If this isn't the case, and it gets cold in NY, it may not work as well," another explained. "They don't want to do it, because they don't want to deal with an upset customer, when it doesn't work up to what was expected."

