Homeowner speaks out after noticing diverging American appliance trend: 'Been seeing a lot of complaints'

"My favourite upgrade to our house so far."

Heat pump HVACs are quickly becoming a popular home renovation in U.S. homes. But despite the multiple benefits of the ultra-efficient appliances, there is still some misinformation about them online.

That's why one homeowner took to Reddit to dispel some of the complaints. The original poster shared that they've "been seeing a lot of complaints towards heat pumps of late."

Instead of generating heat using electric coils or harmful fuels, such as natural gas or propane, heat pumps rely on refrigerants to move ambient energy in and out of spaces. In turn, modern heat pumps are much more energy-efficient than their standard counterparts.

Although heat pumps are one of the best ways to curb rising energy costs and reduce your monthly bills, the high-tech units can only do so much to counter soaring electricity prices.





"People need to redirect their frustrations of increasing utility bills towards massive energy hogs like data centers that are driving up electricity rates," the OP explained. "Your heat pump is way more efficient but if utilities keep cranking up rates, it cancels out the possible savings."

Rising costs have many U.S. homeowners feeling the pressure, but upgrading your appliances can reduce monthly expenses. If switching to a heat pump is intriguing to you, TCD's partner Mitsubishi has resources to help you understand the best modern HVAC options for your home.

For the OP, upgrading to a Mitsubishi heat pump was the right choice for their home.

"[A] little over a year ago, I installed a Mitsubishi Hyper Heat," they explained. "[It's as] quiet as can be and keeps the house at a steady comfortable temp."

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Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If you're ready to start saving by upgrading your home, check out these resources to get you started:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

A leasing option could be the way to go if you are concerned about the upfront costs of a new HVAC. Palmetto's Comfort Plan offers HVACs for as low as $99 a month, and it includes over a decade of free maintenance.

To drive your utility costs even lower and take control of your own power generation, you should consider pairing your electric appliances with solar panels. TCD partner EnergySage can show you the best solar panel system and installer to suit your budget and home, and you can snag up to $10,000 in savings on installation costs in the process.

Also, with the free Palmetto Home app, you can save big and even unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades by completing energy-efficient challenges.

According to the OP, partnering solar panels with electric appliances helped reshape their energy bill.

"With net metering I pay a $16 monthly hookup fee," they said. "If you want to lower your electricity bill, solar and more insulation would be good long term investments."

Other users were also quick to add their own positive testimonials about heat pumps.

"Coming from a household that was primarily heated with wood, which was harvested from our own property (so essentially free other than labour), getting a heat pump has been one of, if not, my favourite upgrade to our house so far," one wrote.

"I keep telling hubby our home has never been so warm during polar vortexes before," another homeowner with a heat pump added. "Loving this set up! and so grateful for the warmth with these crazy temperatures!"

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