Thrilled homeowner shares personal data showing just how much a new HVAC can slash utility bills: 'Pleasantly surprised'

The subreddit r/heatpumps has become one of the primary online destinations for learning about firsthand homeowner experiences with energy-efficient heat pumps.

Reddit users have been sharing their stories about how heat pumps are saving them money while reducing their contribution to pollution on the planet.

For example, one Redditor shared that they installed a 36K Moovair ducted system in Vancouver, British Columbia, and have been pleased with the results.

"Pleasantly surprised to see how much we're saving in heating," the original poster wrote. "And also pleasantly surprised to see that cooling in the hot summer was lower than previous years."

As proof of the cost savings, the OP shared a graph detailing expenditures before and after installing a heat pump. The graph illustrates how heating costs, in particular, dropped dramatically during the fourth quarter of the year, which is when temperatures typically start to decline in the fall and winter months.

This honest testimonial is helpful to others who may be undecided about installing a heat pump in their own homes.

Meanwhile, other homeowners have shared their air conditioning hacks and clever tricks to enhance AC efficiency.

To gain even greater cost savings over time, many homeowners are installing solar panels to reduce their energy costs to $0. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from experienced local solar installers, helping you save up to $10,000 on upfront costs.

If solar panels don't fit within your current budget, there's also the option to lease them. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program allows you to reap the advantages of solar energy for no money down and locked-in, low energy rates.

If you're ready to switch to a heat pump and save around $400 per year on home heating and cooling, Mitsubishi can help. Mitsubishi helps customers find affordable heat pumps and connects them with trusted HVAC professionals to get the job done right.

Fellow r/heatpumps community members appreciated the OP's honest heat pump review and left their feedback in the comments.

"Nice to hear about a positive story relating to HP costs," one Reddit user wrote.

"I'm so impressed with its overall performance," another Redditor shared about their own heat pump upgrade.

"Hey, thanks for the write up," someone else commented. "Very helpful!"

