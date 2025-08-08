Proud homeowner shares first energy bill after swapping to ultra-efficient HVAC: 'Incredible difference!'

One homeowner shared evidence of their savings with their new heat pump on the r/heatpumps subreddit.

"Post heat pump install, first bill," the post read. The OP attached pictures of two electric bills — one from before the heat pump install and one from after. The first bill's charge totaled over $440, whereas the second bill was more than half that at $200.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the comments, the OP clarified that they had upgraded from their 35-year-old central air conditioning system to a Mitsubishi Hyper Heat system to heat and cool their 1,500-square-foot home. The heat pump project consisted of three outdoor units and seven indoor units that would work together to move heat from one location to another.

Heat pumps are an energy-efficient and cost-effective method to heat and cool your home, as heat pump technology, which runs on electricity, works to transfer heat, rather than generate heat, typically by burning dirty energy sources like gas, as most central heating and cooling systems do.

Heating and cooling your home represent a significant portion of your energy bills. Traditional HVAC systems — especially outdated ones — are much less energy-efficient than heat pumps, using more energy to deliver the same level of comfort, which translates to more expensive energy bills.

These slashed energy bills can lead to significant long-term savings while adopting a cleaner method to heat and cool your home.

With tax incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners may receive a $2,000 tax credit, or a rebate for four times that amount for low-income households, for installing a qualified heat pump system.

However, these incentives are scheduled to expire by the end of the year, due to the passing of the Big Beautiful Bill, which eliminates many of the tax credits available through the IRA.

Homeowners looking to take advantage of these incentives should act quickly while they are still available.

While it may seem difficult to find trusted advice on your specific heating and cooling system, there are plenty of available tools, like Mitsubishi's wide network, that can help you find an efficient system and trusted installers to bring both your energy and investment costs down.

"Incredible difference!" one user commented.

"Very nice system and savings!" another commenter said.

