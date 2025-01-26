New homeowner seeks answers after builder gives questionable construction advice: 'Companies are notorious for … pushing'

Questioning professional advice may feel ill-advised and intimidating. But for one new homeowner, seeking a second opinion on their contractor's advice could help save considerable money — and the planet.

In a Reddit post, the Connecticut homeowner shared that their contractor advised against installing a geothermal system, also known as a heat pump, in their newly built 2,000-square-foot home. The contractor argued that the energy savings would "only be $1,000 per year." Seeking a second opinion, the homeowner turned to Reddit for advice.

Most commenters disagreed with the builder, saying a heat pump is a worthy investment — and that there may be other motives for the contractor's recommendation.

"Builders don't like [heat pumps] as they are not part of the standard playbook," one commenter wrote. "They require a lot more coordination with local authorities and require the use of subcontractors that are not part of their network…We did a system…and it certainly has been cheaper."

"Shop around and do your own homework," another commenter advised. "HVAC companies are notorious for only pushing products they typically deal with and not always what's best for a homeowner."

According to Carbon Switch, heat pumps can save homeowners between $100 and $1,000 annually on energy bills, depending on home location and size. But merely focusing on the financial savings of heat pumps ignores the environmental perks of the heating and cooling systems.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Heat pumps are a more sustainable, less-polluting alternative to traditional HVAC or boiler systems. Heat pumps do not rely on dirty fuel sources — like gas or oil — to operate. Instead, heat pumps collect heat from the air, water, or ground outside your home and concentrate it for use inside, according to the Department of Energy. The system also cools via a process similar to an air conditioner or refrigerator, per National Grid.

As some commenters pointed out, many homeowners are eligible to save on buying and installing a heat pump. Thanks to the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, many U.S. homeowners can receive a $2,000 tax credit for installing a heat pump. Some state governments and utility companies also offer additional savings on energy-efficient systems.

"I've noticed the vast majority of builders don't like geothermal or solar…" one commenter wrote. "When I pressed them about their reasons, they never really added up. The tax credits and rebates from Uncle Sam, [the] state, and electrical utility make it very competitive [to HVAC systems]."

If you're curious about how much you can save when installing a heat pump, there's a free online tool to help you navigate available rebates and tax credits. Rewiring America, an electrification nonprofit, has a no-cost online savings calculator to help you identify available tax incentives and discounts. Just answer seven questions and wait less than a minute to see which savings you can claim.

But these rebates may not be available forever. President Donald Trump has suggested plans to dismantle the IRA, which could reduce or eliminate government incentives for climate-minded home renovations. Major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, but given the uncertain future, taking advantage of IRA incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands.

To see if you qualify for IRA rebates and credits — and how much you can save — visit Rewiring America's Incentive Calculator for complete, customized recommendations.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



