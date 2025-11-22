Homeowner explains how he was able to snag $15,000 in rebates for a new HVAC: 'I hope I get the paperwork correct'

Heating your home accounts for a huge part of your energy bills.

A Colorado homeowner took to Reddit to share their excitement at securing over $15,000 in rebates for a new heat pump installation.

The post in the r/heatpumps community shows how stacking up federal, state, utility, and local incentives can slash your HVAC upgrade costs.

The original poster shared their experience installing their Bosch IDS Ultra heat pump, which the installer quoted would cost $24,000 for the project. But multiple rebate programs brought down the final price in dramatic fashion.

"Xcel Energy is giving me $10.3k. Colorado is giving me $1500. My city is going to give me $4k," they noted in the post. "All in, under $9k. I hope I get the paperwork correct."





Heating your home accounts for a huge part of your energy bills, often consuming 40 to 50% of annual household energy costs. Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC systems in energy efficiency, delivering both heating and cooling power.

However, many tax credits for home appliance upgrades will expire at the end of the year. Federal appliance rebates still exist, however, including those for heat pumps. Moving now could save you thousands of dollars.

Other Reddit users shared similar savings across different states. One Massachusetts resident paid $14,000 after rebates for a ductless Mitsubishi Hyper-Heat system with five heads and one compressor, financed through a 0%, seven-year state loan that required nothing out of pocket.

Another commenter replaced a gas furnace with a heat pump back in the fall of 2023, swapped a gas water heater for a heat pump water heater the next year, and rounded it out with solar panels and a power wall this year. "Each had thousands of dollars with Denver and Xcel rebates, and state and federal tax credits," they wrote.

"Don't forget to collect your tax credit of 30 percent up to $2,000 next tax season," one helpful Redditor chimed in to the OP's post.

