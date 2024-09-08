This company can help you get $8,000 to upgrade your HVAC system — and it will help you save big on your monthly energy bills

EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you find rebate options and compare deals in your area, making sure you get the best price available.

The up-front costs of installing a heat pump can be high, but with EnergySage and the Inflation Reduction Act, switching to one is more affordable than ever.

Heat pumps are energy-efficient and can save people a lot of money over time, making them popular in the world of home upgrades. They outperform traditional HVAC systems and offer both heating and cooling at a lower cost.

Furnaces and air conditioners operate by generating heat, which burns a lot of energy. Heat pumps, however, have a more efficient process of moving heat instead of creating it.

In colder months, they take heat from the outside and move it into your home. Conversely, in hotter months, they move heat from inside your home to the outdoors, keeping the temperature consistently cooler inside.



This process of transferring heat is highly efficient, saving homeowners a lot of money in the long run on power bills while maintaining a comfortable home temperature.

Since the initial heat pump purchase and installation costs can range from $4,000-$8,000 though, many people aren't sure they can make the switch.

Luckily, the IRA offers tax credits of up to $2,000 to homeowners who ditch their old HVAC systems and install heat pumps, potentially cutting up-front fees in half. There's even an $8,000 rebate available to qualifying low-income families.

A quick visit to EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace can help you find rebate options and compare deals in your area, making sure you get the best price available.

Because heat pumps are so efficient, they also help the environment. If your home is powered even partly by dirty fuel, a heat pump will cut down on harmful air pollution by using less energy.

Additional home energy upgrades like installing solar panels or an induction cooktop can also help homeowners cut down on power bills and move us all toward a cleaner, safer future.

