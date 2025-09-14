HVAC tech receives abrupt pushback after trashing a trendy AC upgrade: '[These] are the future'

Staying warm at home accounts for the most significant energy expense in most households, ranging from 35% to 50% of yearly energy bills in cold climates. For this reason, many homeowners are switching to energy-efficient heat pumps to reduce their costs while emitting less pollution into the environment.

However, despite their well-established use and scientifically proven benefits, some individuals working in the HVAC industry remain unclear about the truth regarding heat pumps.

In a Reddit post, a person who installs heat pumps for a living claimed that there is a lot of heat pump "propaganda" circulating.

"I feel if the industry doesn't step up and say something or bring real education and pros vs. cons to people, this could really bite us in the a** and give our industry an even worse image," the OP wrote.

In the post, the OP shared that they don't believe that heat pumps provide better and cheaper heating and cooling than traditional furnaces.

It's worth noting that this Reddit post is a few years old, so hopefully the HVAC tech has gained a clearer understanding of heat pump technology since that time. However, this viewpoint is still worth highlighting because even today, there are technicians who remain unconvinced and unwilling to adopt new and better heating and cooling technology.

The truth is that upgrading to a heat pump can save you approximately $400 per year on energy costs. As a bonus, you'll generate an estimated 36% to 64% less pollution with a heat pump and contribute to a 40% drop in overall energy demand.

Since heat pumps run on electricity, you can make them even more affordable by powering them with clean solar energy. If you don't yet have solar panels on your home, EnergySage offers a free quote comparison tool to help you save thousands of dollars on a new system.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

If you're ready to see the real benefits of heat pump-powered heating and cooling, LG is one company that can help. LG helps customers find efficient systems at reasonable prices and has a trusted network of professionals to handle the installation. The company also offers a free rebate-finding tool specifically for heat pumps (based on your zip code).

Reddit users who follow the r/HVAC subreddit had strong opinions about the OP's propaganda claims and aimed to set the record straight about heat pump technology.

"If you look at it on a scientific level, heat pumps are 98% efficient, plus in heating mode, the compressor gives free heat to the refrigerant," one Reddit user wrote.

"Heat pumps are the future, and burning gas is something that should be left in the past," one Reddit user commented on the post.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.