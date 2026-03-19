New England homeowner debunks major HVAC myth after experiencing blizzard: '18 consecutive days under freezing temps'

A New England homeowner went through a checklist of potential pain points to show that their next-gen HVAC worked flawlessly during a winter blizzard, debunking a popular misconception in the process.

On Reddit, they shared how their heat pump setup was handling the cold with ease, writing: "18 consecutive days under freezing temps, no problem. blizzard with 50+ mph gusts, no problem. bedroom units set to 75, all others to 72. comfortable with no issues. no frost buildup either."

Their experience isn't out of the ordinary. Numerous homeowners have taken to social media to disprove the major HVAC myth that heat pumps don't work in cold weather.

While that may have been true of early models, today's technology is much more advanced. That's great news for households looking to slash utility costs. TCD's partner Mitsubishi can help you explore your options and choose an efficient HVAC that fits your home and budget so that you can slash your energy bills.





Not everyone was convinced this Redditor wouldn't run into trouble, though.

"Could be a problem if the outside unit gets buried in 8 feet of snow, though?" someone asked.

"Good point," the original poster responded. "One is attached to the foundation and well elevated, the other is in a little pocket where the accumulations of snow seem to not get to."

"Well placed!" another lauded.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

If your heat pump isn't set up in an ideal manner, as the first commenter alluded to, it can cause frustration. Working with a reputable installer is one of the best ways to ensure your project goes as planned. TCD has resources to help you begin your energy-efficiency journey:

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

If you choose to lease, Palmetto's HVAC plans start as low as $99 per month. They also include 12 years of free maintenance, so you can have peace of mind knowing you're covered.

Pairing energy-efficient equipment with solar panels can enhance your energy savings. EnergySage can connect you with competitive, easy-to-compare quotes and save you up to $10,000 on installations.

You can also earn up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades with the free Palmetto home app, which makes it easy to monitor and lower your energy usage.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.