Homeowner receives expert backlash after DIY HVAC installation costs them big: 'I wouldn't get a butcher to do my dentistry'

A heat pump can significantly reduce your home's cooling and heating bills by lowering your energy usage while still keeping you comfortable. It's great for the environment, too. But that's only when it's used correctly. One homeowner made a rookie mistake and was called out by a heat pump professional who was debunking myths about this incredibly efficient technology.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more than half of the energy used in homes goes to heating and cooling. That means if you upgrade your HVAC system, you can save big on utility bills by reducing energy usage, insulating yourself from rising energy prices across America.

One U.K. homeowner thought that he could upgrade his system without any help. He installed his own pipes for a heat pump, choosing the size and insulation himself to save money, but was disappointed with the results.





YouTuber Heat Geek (@HeatGeek) brings up a news article about the incident in a recent video debunking heat pump myths. "Newsflash, this is what the title should have said: 'Homeowner installs technology himself and it doesn't work,'" he says in the video. "Yeah, that's why people have professions. I wouldn't get a butcher to do my dentistry work, and I'm not going to get a homeowner to put in a heat pump."

Unfortunately, this incident and the article about it perpetuate a myth about heat pumps: the false idea that they don't work well in cold temperatures and need to be backed up by secondary heating systems.

"One of the key things with heat pumps is, I can make the best heat pump in the world not perform; just badly install it. It's not about the heat pump," says Heat Geek. However, when installed and used correctly, they're extremely effective at keeping your home warm in the winter at a lower cost than the alternatives.

