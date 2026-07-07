UK homeowner who chased a 400%-efficient heat pump shares the critical things he learned

One UK homeowner's quest to get a heat pump is demonstrating why the technology can slash energy use — and why getting one installed can still become a headache.

What happened?

On Gary Does Solar (@GaryDoesSolar), Gary — the creator behind the channel — described "the good, the bad" and everything in between about his heat pump journey.

As Gary explained, part of the appeal is that a heat pump does not create warmth in the way a gas boiler or electric radiator does. Instead, it transfers heat from one place to another — a distinction that can help a properly installed heat pump "reach 400% efficiency or even more."

"Heat pumps are incredible, almost magical," he asserted.

Even so, Gary also had a reality check for anyone considering a heat pump — that is, they "require quite a lot of electricity, particularly in winter days when they're working the hardest."

That can be "shocking," he said, to see those costs spread across your electric bills. Fortunately, he added, the benefits "really start to stack up" when you pair a heat pump — whether air-to-water, air-to-air, or ground-source — with rooftop solar and home batteries.

With solar and batteries, solar production can cover some or all of the electricity used for heating and hot water, as well as keep your power on during power outages with the "right battery setup," as Gary said.

It's also critical to make sure your heat pump is rated to handle temperatures in your area, as some are not designed for cold climates. Also make sure your system has adequate ventilation to expel the cold air — or hot, during the summer when it's trying to keep you cool — through its fans.

Why does it matter?

For many households, heating is one of the biggest drivers of monthly energy bills — and one of the hardest systems to optimize. Heat pumps can replace gas or oil systems with a much more efficient electric option, potentially lowering both air pollution and utility costs.

While the financial picture is not always simple at the start, as Gary noted, the system can provide major savings over time.

Installation, however, can impact how your heat pump performs. For homeowners comparing options, EnergySage's free tools can help connect you with trusted installers for both heat pumps and solar panels. If you're seeking an ultra-efficient HVAC upgrade for a smaller space, Merino offers more targeted heating and cooling solutions.

What are people saying?

YouTube commenters shared a mix of enthusiasm and caution.

One wrote, "My HeatGeek install last September has saved me a small fortune."

Another said, "I'm all for getting a heat pump, but getting a split air to air for a/c + heat is looking better."

A third commenter offered a best-case example: "I had my HP installed by Octopus when I think they were installing at cost, so had the whole thing installed for £350," adding, "The comfort level though is the thing I'm most impressed with, it just feels so much better to be so stable."

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