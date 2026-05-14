HVAC tech shares why he prefers heat pumps after three years of living with one

"You can have a full conversation next to it without raising your voice."

One homeowner and HVAC tech offered his thoughts after upgrading his home's heating and cooling system with a heat pump unit.

Josh, the HVAC tech with Thomson AC, explained in a short YouTube video that he installed a heat pump three years ago.

Heat pumps operate differently than other common heating and cooling options. Unlike gas or electric resistance systems that use energy to generate heat, heat pumps use compression and refrigerants to move heat from one place to another.

In turn, modern heat pumps are incredibly efficient, which can quickly translate into meaningful savings on energy bills. In fact, a Harvard study showed heat pump upgrades could reduce heating costs across the U.S.





The now three-year-old heat pump system at Josh's home checks all of his HVAC boxes. "As a homeowner myself, I want my system to be quiet, energy efficient … and dependable," Josh explained in the video.

While some homeowners have expressed concerns about how loud heat pumps can be, Josh hasn't had any issues with his system. "As far as noise is concerned, this thing is basically silent," he said.

The video's caption explained this benefit further. "Three years later, here's what stands out the most," it said. "[The unit] is incredibly quiet. It sits right outside my daughter's bedroom and she never hears it. You can have a full conversation next to it without raising your voice."

If this testimonial has you curious about heat pumps, connect with the experts at Merino. Merino just launched a high-tech new unit, the Mono, that offers targeted single-room heating and cooling at a fraction of the price of a conventional heat pump system.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

While typical whole-home heat pumps require lengthy and complicated installation, the Mono requires no electrical upgrades and can be installed in just one hour.

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