Homeowner seeks impartial advice after receiving conflicting info from HVAC techs: 'I could have saved $540 per year'

You've definitely heard the advice, whether it came from your parents, your friend who's handy with a toolbox, or from your favorite home-renovation show: When getting work done on your house, get multiple quotes.

The typical thought is that multiple quotes will allow you to get the best deal possible, whether that's the cheapest bid or the one that works best with your timeline. But when those quotes include drastically different opinions on what your house needs, how do you choose?

That's the dilemma facing one Reddit user, who is looking to replace their HVAC system. They took to the r/heatpumps subreddit to ask for advice on whether to get one of two heat pumps for their 1,800-square-foot, two-story Massachusetts house.

To replace the current system — a broken air conditioner and a 25-year-old gas boiler — one contractor recommended getting a single heat pump and keeping the boiler for supplemental heat on cold days. Another recommended two heat pumps to effectively heat both floors, as the current ductwork in the attic will make it difficult to push heat down to the first floor.

Commenters were split on the best way to proceed. Some said two heat pumps would certainly work better, while others said they would be tempted to go with just one, depending on how much the homeowner currently pays for gas.

"If my gas furnace was the only gas appliance in my house, I could have saved $540/yr going heat pump only," one wrote.

Readers also cautioned the owner that keeping the gas boiler might negate some of the possible credits they would receive for installing a heat pump.

Heat pumps can be eligible for up to $2,000 in tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act as long as the pump and installer meet certain criteria. However, those wanting to take advantage of the tax credit may want to act soon, as President Trump has frequently stated his desire to eliminate many of the eco-friendly credits and subsidies within that legislation — although it would take Congressional approval to do so.

Even without rebates, though, heat pumps will still save the typical user significant money on their monthly heating bill. By using heat from the outside air and water to warm up a house, they use less energy than a standard furnace, meaning lower energy bills and a reduced carbon footprint.

