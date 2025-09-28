Homeowner receives advice after noticing common trend among HVAC techs: 'The dinosaurs of the industry [are] showing their age'

"You can meet all your heating needs."

A homeowner's frustration with heating and cooling companies turned into a thread full of helpful advice on energy-efficient HVAC technology.

The discussion took place on Reddit's r/heatpumps subreddit, where a Canadian homeowner shared their experience with three local HVAC contractors. The homeowner wanted to replace their furnace with a heat pump, but each contractor suggested one that would be far too small to heat their 2,400-square-foot home.

"Is it because gas is so cheap that they just assume everyone will switch to gas [at sub-freezing temperatures]?" the homeowner wondered.

Commenters quickly chimed in, saying the contractors likely did expect the homeowner to continue using gas-powered heat during the cold Canadian winters, but that burning dirty fuels wouldn't be necessary.

"What you are seeing is the dinosaurs of the industry showing their age," one commenter wrote. "You can meet all your heating needs with a heat pump."

By capturing heat from the ambient air, heat pumps don't need to burn dirty energy sources to keep a house warm. This makes them not only better for the environment but also more energy-efficient.

That efficiency results in lower monthly energy bills, and thanks to available tax credits and rebates, the upfront cost may also be lower than you'd expect. With EnergySage's Heat Pump Marketplace, you can see exactly what that cost is.

This free tool from EnergySage allows homeowners to get estimates from several local, verified HVAC installers, letting you quickly compare quotes to find the right heat pump — and right installation company — for your home and budget.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

"Your home will be comfortable year-round with only a heat pump," one Reddit commenter wrote. "No question whatsoever."

To really amp up the savings on an electric heat pump, savvy homeowners could pair it with rooftop solar panels. Even in cold or cloudy climates, solar panels can generate enough power to bring monthly electricity bills down to nearly nothing.

Even better, EnergySage can help out with solar shopping, too. Thanks to their free tools, homeowners can compare solar-installation quotes — and according to EnergySage, the average homeowner can save up to $10,000.

Several eco-friendly credits and rebates, including the federal solar tax credit, will expire at the end of this year. Fortunately, several Inflation Reduction Act credits will remain for appliance upgrades, such as a heat pump, allowing homeowners to save thousands of dollars.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.