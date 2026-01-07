Homeowner shares personal story after upgrading their 100-year-old home's HVAC: 'Would it work in a Minnesota winter?'

"The cost savings are in the winter for us."

A single home upgrade can change how your house feels, how much you pay each month, and how exposed you are to rising energy costs. That's why one homeowner's candid breakdown of living with a heat pump in a 100-year-old house offers a useful look at what's possible, and what to plan for, when modern systems meet older homes.

In a detailed post in the r/TwinCities subreddit, a homeowner shared their experience upgrading their HVAC system in a 2,700-square-foot historic home. Their main question before making the move: "Would it work in a Minnesota winter?"

The homeowner said they installed a 40MURA heat pump for $16,000 before rebates. Summer performance delivered immediate results: the system was "noticeably quieter than our AC," cooled the house effectively, and cost less to run.

Winter was the real test. The OP's heat pump is connected to a furnace that automatically kicks in at low temperatures. But so far, the homeowner says it hasn't needed to switch over.





Still, not everything has been seamless. The homeowner described a 15-degree temperature difference between floors and attributed the imbalance to ductwork that had been "set up for the air conditioner, and most of them point to the top floor." With the heat pump now sending warm air through the same ducts, it naturally accumulated on the upper floors.

They also noticed that placing the heat pump in a closet off a home office made that space noticeably hotter and drier than expected, a reminder that layout and installation details matter just as much as the equipment itself. If you're looking to get a heat pump or efficient HVAC, check out TCD's HVAC Explorer to find a great deal on a system that could cut your energy bills by up to half.

Commenters jumped in with both advice and perspective on their own experiences.

"Typically with the ducts in a house, there should be baffles that can be used to adjust how much air is being sent to different areas of the house," one Redditor offered.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

"We had a heat pump installed for our 4000 sqft house. We've been really pleased with it, but took us a winter to really dial in the settings. The cost savings are in the winter for us," another commenter wrote about their experience in a cold climate.

TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you compare heating and cooling options and understand where modern systems such as heat pumps can reduce long-term energy costs, including paths that don't require a big upfront payment.

The HVAC Explorer also connects homeowners with trusted providers such as Palmetto, which has high-efficiency HVAC options, including $0 down, monthly payments starting around $99, and long-term maintenance. Pairing an HVAC upgrade with solar can unlock even greater savings, and TCD's Solar Explorer is a helpful place to explore those possibilities.

For homeowners looking to take smaller steps, the free Palmetto Home app lets you earn up to $5,000 in rewards toward future upgrades by completing simple everyday actions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.