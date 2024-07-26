The government wants to pay you to switch to these super-efficient home appliances

An efficient home setup can grant additional peace of mind. Now, the United States government wants to pay you to adopt a device that'll make heating and cooling more affordable than ever before and help the planet: a heat pump.

What is a heat pump?

Even though "heat" is in the name, a heat pump can replace not only your gas furnace but also your air conditioning. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, this device works for all climates. There are different types of pumps, but the concept is the same: The device uses electricity to transfer heat either inside or outside your home — depending on your needs.

Why are heat pumps getting so popular?

It's impossible to ignore the monetary and health benefits. Device models vary, but the International Energy Agency estimates that heat pumps are generally "three to five times more energy efficient" than gas boiler systems.

Upgrading from your old HVAC could put around $1,000 back into your pocket annually and contribute to improved air quality.



According to the World Health Organization, the effects of household air pollution and outdoor air pollution are connected to seven million premature deaths every year. Yet one study projects that heat pumps could reduce residential sector pollution by 36-64%.

While this may be enough to convince many people to make the transition, one roadblock has been the upfront cost — and the government can help with that through a combination of tax credits and rebates.

The Inflation Reduction Act alone is making $8,000 available to Americans who want to make money-saving, planet-friendly improvements to their dwellings.

How do I find the right heat pump for me?

You can even maximize your savings by pairing a heat pump with solar panels, which are also eligible for tax benefits and turn the sun's rays into low-cost, non-polluting energy.

