Confused homeowner seeks advice after HVAC tech refuses to quote ultra-efficient appliance: 'So many misconceptions'

In Washington, a Reddit user shared their confusion in the subreddit r/hvacadvice after a technician wouldn't give them a heat pump quote and instead suggested a gas furnace and air conditioner.

The homeowner, who had a heat pump in their last house and liked it, didn't understand why they were being steered away from it. The tech mentioned "efficiency" and "cost savings" but didn't explain them in a way that made sense. This post and responses are an indication of the opinions people have about heat pumps and traditional heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

The scoop

Heat pumps are effective because they can heat and cool your home by moving heat around instead of making it. Unlike a gas furnace that burns fuel to create heat, a heat pump uses electricity to pull heat from the air even when it's cold outside.

According to Canary Media, newer heat pumps can work efficiently in temperatures as low as minus-15 degrees Fahrenheit, so they're a solid option even in chilly climates.



The user was looking for a heat pump and gas furnace combo, called a dual-fuel system. With this setup, the heat pump handles heating when it's not too cold, and the gas furnace takes over during freezing weather.

It's a more efficient choice that can save money on energy bills and reduce pollution, especially in the Evergreen State, where most of the electricity comes from clean hydropower. Compared to a standard furnace and AC combo, it's better for both the environment and your wallet.

How it's working

Heat pumps convert 300-400% of the energy they use into heat, compared to a gas furnace's 98%. This means they can produce 3-4 times the heat for the same amount of energy a gas furnace uses. That's because instead of creating heat, heat pumps move it, which takes much less energy.

Plus, the Inflation Reduction Act gives rebates and tax credits for heat pump installations, which could save homeowners thousands of dollars. These incentives might not last, as President Donald Trump has said he plans to eliminate them.

EnergySage says homes with heat pumps can lower carbon dioxide emissions by several tons a year, even if the electricity comes from not-so-clean sources. In places such as Washington, where most electricity comes from renewable sources, the savings are even bigger.

What people are saying

Some people in the thread spoke highly of heat pumps, saying they're super efficient and great for both heating and cooling.

One commenter said heat pumps don't work as well in colder weather and claimed they struggle when it gets below 30 F. They also questioned if going all-electric is really better for the environment, since some areas still use coal to make electricity.

"So many misconceptions in one post," another commenter responded, pointing out that heat pumps are cleaner and way more efficient.

Making small upgrades such as switching to a heat pump, sealing up your home, or adding a smart thermostat can save money, use less energy, and cut down on pollution. Weatherizing and smart home resources are great starting points for anyone looking to make their home more efficient and eco-friendly.

