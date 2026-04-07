HVAC expert dismantles common homeowner myth about modern heat pumps: 'We got 600% … efficiency'

A recurring complaint from heat pump skeptics is that modern units are not capable of efficiently warming and cooling poorly insulated or aging homes.

Swapping your gas or traditional electric furnace for a modern heat pump is one of the best ways to curb your rising utility bills and save money.

An HVAC expert proved just how efficient modern heat pump HVAC systems can be. In a YouTube video titled "How We Got 600% Efficiency with No Insulation" by the heating and cooling experts at Heat Geek (@HeatGeek), HVAC tech Adam Chapman broke down how they configured an HVAC system to efficiently heat their uninsulated 1960s-era office.

A recurring complaint from heat pump skeptics is that modern units are not capable of efficiently warming and cooling poorly insulated or aging homes. However, Chapman tackled this myth firsthand by installing a heat pump in the Heat Geek offices, which had less-than-ideal weatherization.

"We have poor double glazing, little to no loft insulation, and no wall insulation," Chapman said. To ensure they had accurate information, the team also installed high-tech energy monitors to track the office's energy consumption before and after the heat pump installation.





In the first winter after upgrading, the HVAC system was able to heat the office with 300% efficiency. Even though that is already an impressive figure, the system nearly achieved 600% efficiency with the addition of a few energy-efficient radiators.

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"You don't need Scandinavian superhouses to make heat pumps work," Chapman said, offering an important lesson from the test. "Just imagine how efficient this system would be with insulation."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

This simple test proved just how energy-savvy modern heat pump systems are, even in homes with poor weatherization. If you're curious about how much a new heating and cooling system can reduce your bills, here are a few resources:

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