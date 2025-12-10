Realtor breaks down the home appliances that US homeowners are rushing to install: 'It's amazing'

"It blew my mind when I found out."

A TikTok clip brought a fresh wave of interest in heat pumps, explaining how their energy efficiency helps lower bills.

In the clip, Bay Area realtor Ellie Ridge (@ellieridgerealtor) explained how heat pumps work and noted that while a modern gas furnace tops out at 90% to 95% efficiency, a heat pump reaches an equivalent efficiency of 400%.

"For every one unit of energy input, it produces four units of heat or conditioned air — it's amazing," Ridge said.

Instead of burning fuel, a heat pump transfers heat the way a refrigerator does — using refrigerant and pressure changes to move heat in or out. It can even draw heat from chilly outdoor air to warm indoor spaces during cold months.





The Energy Information Administration noted the shift away from gas, with now more than 42% of U.S. households using electricity for heating. That's a positive shift.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, gas for home heating produces roughly "117 pounds of carbon dioxide per million BTU, or 0.12 pounds per cubic foot of gas" — that's up to 4.1 tons of planet-warming gases each year.

Ridge's TikTok clip also gives a glimpse of what other homeowners think.

"It blew my mind when I found out heat pumps had efficiency above 100%," one viewer wrote.

Another shared their experience: "I switched my house from an electric furnace to a heat pump, and in the winter months my bill went from $800 to $150, and now I also have AC."

Others pointed out regional cost differences, with one user noting: "In states like CA where electricity is 49 cents, it's more cost-effective to burn natural gas."

