Heat pump owner shares appliance review after winter temperatures reach negative figures: '[It is] cranking this morning'

They are far more efficient than your standard gas, oil, or electric HVAC systems.

A Redditor took to the platform to sing the praises of their heat pump system as temperatures in their area nosedived into negative numbers.

Posting in the r/heatpumps subreddit, they shared that their heat pump was churning away, keeping their home at a comfortable 68 degrees Fahrenheit despite temperatures sitting at -7 degrees Fahrenheit outside.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The picture with the title "Mitsubishi Hyperheat cranking this morning" shows that the heat pump is humming along at 109 degrees Fahrenheit but keeping pace with the bitter cold outside.

This post helps to illustrate that heat pumps remain effective and efficient even at extreme cold temperatures. They pull heat from the air outside to keep your home cozy and functional.





If you're looking to make the switch to a heat pump, TCD's HVAC partner, Mitsubishi, which can help you understand your HVAC options and help you save on your energy bills.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Heat pump HVACs are a fantastic way to help improve your home's efficiency, reduce your carbon impact, and maintain comfortable temperatures in heat or cold.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases start as low as $99 a month and include 12 years of maintenance to ensure that you can enjoy yours worry-free.

Pairing your new HVAC with solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack to save money.

