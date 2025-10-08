Sincere homeowner shares high-tech solution after old furnace fails to heat house: '[It] only heated the living room'

When one homeowner ditched his clunky old gas furnace, he discovered something that changed his winters (and summers) for good: a heat pump.

What is a heat pump?

A heat pump is a home system that both heats and cools your house using electricity instead of burning gas. In winter, it pulls heat from the outdoor air and brings it inside. In summer, it works like an air conditioner, moving heat out of your home.

In a YouTube Short, homeowner Shreyas explained how switching to the system finally made every room in his house warm in the winter and cool in the summer, while cutting down on energy use and noise.

"We used to have an old gas furnace that only heated the living room, and so the bedrooms would be frigid," Shreyas said. "Now we have a box like this in each of the rooms in our house, and it's great, and in the summer this thing will turn into an air conditioner, so our house will be cool for the first time, too."

Why are heat pumps important?

Heating and cooling account for the biggest share of most households' utility bills, often 40% or more. That means upgrading your HVAC system is one of the most effective ways to lower costs while also reducing pollution that contributes to overheating the planet.

The U.S. Department of Energy reports that today's heat pumps use about half the energy of electric resistance heating and significantly less than gas systems.

Trusted brands such as Mitsubishi offer a wide range of systems, including cost-effective mini-splits that can heat and cool specific rooms. These units outperform traditional HVAC systems in energy efficiency, resulting in lower operating costs over time.

On top of that, federal tax credits and rebates make them more affordable than ever, though many of these credits are set to expire at the end of 2025. Taking advantage now could save households thousands of dollars.

How heat pumps help with energy and savings

By using electricity more efficiently, heat pumps not only reduce monthly bills but also shrink the carbon footprint of your home.

For Shreyas, the switch meant finally saying goodbye to freezing bedrooms in the winter. For many families, it can mean an easier path to long-term savings and comfort without the hazards of gas stoves or furnaces.

Even if you're ready to make the switch, finding the right installer can feel overwhelming, but Mitsubishi makes the process easier by connecting homeowners with trained professionals in its trusted network. That ensures your system is sized correctly and installed for maximum performance.

For those ready to take the next step, Mitsubishi can help set up a system that's efficient, reliable, and built for both summer heatwaves and winter cold snaps.

