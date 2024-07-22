Homeowner disputes neighbor's outrageous claim that tree is dying: 'There is actually symbiosis going on here'

"You can't assume that a tree is dead, especially in the dead of winter."

When we hear stories about trees being cut down unnecessarily, images of large-scale deforestation typically come to mind.

However, the pressure to eliminate healthy trees can hit a lot closer to home and even within our residential homeowners associations.

In a viral Reddit post, one homeowner shared pictures from several angles of a tree on the property growing lichen.

"My neighbor told me my tree is sick and needs to be removed immediately or he'll report me to the HOA," the homeowner wrote. "Is he right?"

The homeowner, who lives near Atlanta, Georgia, explained that the tree still produces leaves but doesn't have any in the photos because it's winter.

People across the internet had a lot to say about this post, pointing out that perhaps the complaining neighbor is the one who should be removed from the neighborhood — not the tree.

According to the National Park Service, which oversees the care of countless trees throughout the U.S., lichen offers many benefits. Among these benefits are protecting trees from moisture and wind, providing nesting materials for birds, and serving as a food source for native animals.

Many people move into neighborhoods and don't know what types of trees are growing in their yards or how to care for them. However, trees are vital to a healthy yard ecosystem and provide the benefits of shade, privacy, and improved air quality.

Establishing a good tree care routine involves proper mulching, avoiding plastic guards, recognizing when a tree is struggling to survive, and calling a local arborist to confirm a tree's health when a concern arises.

"He is wrong," a Redditor wrote. "Your tree is so healthy other species are happily thriving along its trunk."

One Redditor commented about the lichen: "Better than a normal healthy part of the environment. An indicator that this particular area is thriving and the air is relatively unpolluted."

"Lichen is not a disease, there is actually symbiosis going on here," agreed another Reddit user. "Also, you can't assume that a tree is dead, especially in the dead of winter."

