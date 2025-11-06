Fire investigator issues urgent warning after renter discovers hazard in apartment: 'My landlord [is] dragging out everything as long as possible'

A renter's stove caused alarm for community members and a fire investigator alike.

On Reddit's r/Apartmentliving, the expert issued an urgent safety warning after one renter posted a photo of a visibly damaged gas stove their landlord refused to replace. The tenant explained that the stovetop featured rusted and cracked metal, raising clear fire and injury risks.

"I moved into my current apartment 2.5 months ago and have been having a lot of issues with getting things fixed and my landlord dragging out everything as LONG as possible," they wrote. "... I told him it also smelled like gas when I turned it on and I was concerned about the holes in the top to convey my urgency to him."

One commenter, who identified themselves as a fire investigator, didn't hold back.

"If you don't have renters insurance, I would suggest getting it," they wrote. "... You might request a fire extinguisher for your unit since you're concerned that a pan could fall through the range top and potentially spill hot cooking oil over the open flame."



Gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide and other pollutants that can contribute to asthma, especially in children, and add to indoor air pollution. Studies have shown that gas ranges can leak even when turned off, releasing methane, a potent polluting gas that accelerates Earth's overheating.

Alternatives are available. Induction stoves have become increasingly popular among both renters and homeowners for their efficiency and safety. They heat cookware using electromagnetism instead of an open flame, which means faster cooking, lower energy use, and no risk of harmful gas leaks.

Thanks to federal incentives, you can get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. For those not ready for a kitchen remodel, portable plug-in induction burners are a great starting point. They are as cheap as around $50, require no professional installation, and work with most pots and pans.

Commenters flooded the post with empathy and advice.

"That stove is not usable at all. Leak or not, that is a safety hazard for you and anyone near that stove," one user wrote.

The fire investigator added: "Show them that you are documenting the situation well and taking every precaution to manage whatever emergency may arise as a result of their clear negligence. Oh, remember to keep your records on the cloud because you could lose them in any resulting fire."

