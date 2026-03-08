Handyman reveals simple method to unclog toilet without plunger: 'So helpful'

A clogged toilet happens to the best of us, but what if there's no plunger?

One handyman (@twinhomeexperts) showed off an easy way to get out of this nerve-wracking jam in a TikTok video.

The scoop

Every bathroom may not have a plunger, but most have a brush to scrub the toilet bowl. This simple tool can also be used like a plunger, according to the handyman.

"All you do is take it, insert it to the bottom of the bowl, get it nice and set, and then just start pumping," he explains. "Works every time."

How it's helping

This kind of out-of-the-box thinking could help you keep your cool in the bathroom someday. It could also save you a couple of bucks at the hardware store. Toilet brushes tend to be pretty cheap, so if this hack works for you, then you don't necessarily need a plunger.

It's a great example of how taking simple actions can make your home more efficient and less dependent on new products. With lots of common household goods getting more pricey these days, any chance to save is a good one.

In the worst-case scenario, using the brush as a plunger could also help you avoid getting desperate and trying something else that potentially damages your pipes. Internal repairs can take a while to finish, and those plumber bills are not cheap.

The handyman's social media page offers dozens of other easy ways for people to save some time and money on home maintenance. The tips are narrated in both English and Spanish and range from handling storms and plumbing issues to rodent prevention and shopping scams.

What everyone's saying

People who watched the video reported back in the comments on their experience after taking the advice. While not everyone could get it to work, it seems the majority had positive results.

"Woah it works," one person wrote.

"Okay so thats so helpful," another added in all caps. "I've been spending a day to do it but I was scared."

"[You're] so real for this mannn," a third commented with gratitude.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.