Gardener reveals unexpectedly simple solution to help your fruits and vegetables grow: 'It can guarantee a yield and proper pollination'

"I'm a fan of lazy gardening, but I will also happily go the extra mile if it's likely to make a significant difference."

Here's a gardening hack that'll make you feel like a plant whisperer. Hand pollination can turn your garden from so-so to magnificent, boosting your vegetable and fruit yields and saving you from oddly shaped produce.

The scoop

Hand pollination is just what it sounds like: You become the bee.

By transferring pollen between flowers yourself, you ensure your plants are properly pollinated and yield a bountiful harvest. This method is especially useful for cucumbers, zucchini, squash, and other vegetables that rely on insect pollination.

Gardening influencer Ashley Esakin (@gardeningincanada) took to Instagram to explain the trick.

"Hand pollinating can increase your yields up to two hundred percent," she says. "You may want to consider hand pollinating because it can guarantee a yield and proper pollination."

To hand pollinate, identify the male and female flowers on your plant. The male flower has a thin stem, while the female flower has a small fruit behind it.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Use a small brush (or your finger — whichever works best for you) to move pollen from the male flower to the female. Repeat this process regularly until the female flower closes up.

How it's helping

By taking pollination into your own hands, you give each flower its best chance of producing fruit. This means more veggies for your dinners and less money spent at the grocery store.

Gardening itself is a powerful tool that can boost personal and planetary health. Growing your own food slashes your grocery bills, provides you with fresher, tastier produce, and increases your mental and physical well-being.

Plus, home gardens reduce the demand for commercially grown produce, reducing transportation pollution while supporting local ecosystems.

What everyone's saying

Gardeners were excited about this simple yet effective technique.

One outdoor enthusiast commented, "I'm a fan of lazy gardening but will also happily go the extra mile if it's likely to make a significant difference."

Others kept it short and sweet with responses like "love it."

Embracing hand pollination boosts your crop yield and cultivates a healthier lifestyle and a greener planet. Whether

you're a seasoned green thumb or a curious novice, every small step toward sustainable living counts. Hand pollination is just one of many ways to help your garden, your health, and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.