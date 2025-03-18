Frugal shopper sparks debate after sharing unusual skincare product routine: 'How much is your time worth?'

Being conscious of what you spend and making the most out of frugal tips and tricks can help you save money. The r/Frugal subreddit is a great place to discover what steps you can take to be more conscious and keep money in your wallet.

A recent post there sparked a debate after a frugal Redditor shared what they do to get more out of their hand cream once the bottle seems finished.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster wrote that they cut open the bottle around halfway down after first softening the plastic by pinching it between their fingers. Once the bottle has been cut in half, they scoop out the cream inside before also cutting the straw from the pump in half to get the cream that is inside there, too. After this, if there is still cream inside, the OP continues to cut the container so that they can reach the rest of it.

While this is a handy tip for getting more out of your purchase, many posters felt that this would take too much time and that there were easier ways to ensure you get the best out of your product. "How much is your time worth to save $2 worth of lotion?" wrote one commenter.

Others shared that they just add a little bit of water into the bottle to clean the cream out. Another commenter wrote that they replace the lid with a Flip-It lid that enables you to stand the bottle upside down to drain out every last drop.

Another noted: "I do that with any tube container. It gives 2 more weeks of use. I feel good about it."

Getting the most out of your products helps them to go further while saving you lots of money on everyday items like lotion and shampoo. It also helps to reduce waste because the longer you use a product, the less you are throwing away.

Lots of the products we use come in plastic bottles or containers that often end up in landfills after they are used. Buying less and keeping this waste out of landfills can reduce the amount of harmful, planet-warming gases produced by decomposing trash.

Other ways you can reduce waste going to landfills include using into local recycling programs and making use of initiatives such as those offered by organizations like Trashie and GotSneakers, which help you recycle clothing and sneakers, respectively.

