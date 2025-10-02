Parent outraged after discovering disturbing tag inside child's Halloween costume: 'Disgusting'

The costume in question came from an unnamed company.

Halloween is supposed to be fun and candy, not frustration and waste.

One distressed parent took to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, as they were shocked after discovering something on their child's costume: a tag that said "Do not wash." Their young child had an accident while wearing it, and now the costume can't be cleaned at all.

Made from plastic-like materials such as polyester, many of these costumes aren't designed to last. But that's not just inconvenient, it's also raising concerns about safety, health, and massive holiday waste.

What happened?

A parent made a post to Reddit to vent after their child had an accident in a Halloween costume before Halloween had even arrived. When they checked the tag for cleaning instructions, they couldn't believe the "Do not wash" tag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Many users were just as surprised.

One commenter wrote, "A gentle hand wash and hang to dry shouldn't be an issue with this tbh. Though it is disgusting that companies are making these kinds of 'disposable' costumes."

Others pointed out that costumes like these are often made from synthetic fabrics that can be flammable or release toxins when burned. Many can't be safely cleaned, and most aren't made to last beyond a single use.

Why is this concerning?

When costumes are made from cheap, plastic-based fabrics, they're not just a mess to clean; they're also a mess for the planet. These materials don't break down in landfills and can stick around for hundreds of years.

There are also safety concerns. Some synthetic fabrics melt when exposed to heat or open flames, posing a fire risk, especially for kids.

And once the season ends? Companies often throw away unsold costumes and decorations. Perfectly usable items get tossed, not donated, adding to the growing mountain of seasonal waste.

Is the company doing anything about this?

The costume in question came from an unnamed company, so it's unclear if this is a rare issue or something more common. But this kind of thing isn't new. Many companies mass-produce costumes using fast, cheap, synthetic materials, often without offering any safe or responsible way to clean, recycle, or dispose of them.

Since these items are meant to be seasonal, they're usually built for short-term use and not designed to last.

In most cases, once the holiday is over or the item is damaged, it ends up in the trash. Without clear accountability and sustainability plans from manufacturers, the cycle of waste continues year after year.

What can I do to help?

You don't need to give up on Halloween fun. Just think smarter about how you celebrate. Choose costumes made from natural fibers like cotton or wool. Shop second-hand or host a costume swap with friends or neighbors.

And if a costume no longer fits? Donate it instead of tossing it.

With a few small changes, we can all make Halloween a little less scary for the planet, and a lot less wasteful.

