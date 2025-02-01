Homeowner seeks advice after receiving concerning texts from guilt-tripping solar salesman: 'He is scamming you'

"People like this are what make solar as an industry feel 'scammy' when it has so many positives."

With so many professional solar companies out there, it's disappointing to see one using guilt as a sales tactic. One homeowner shared their experience dealing with uncomfortable texts from a solar salesman on Reddit.

In the r/solar subreddit, the homeowner posted a screenshot of the texts and wrote, "Guilt tripping solar sales?" The original poster explained that a solar salesperson recently came to their door and, after providing some information, asked for a signature in exchange for a proposal.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Someone from the company came to measure the roof, but the homeowner ultimately decided to wait on the project. That's when they began receiving weird messages from the salesperson. The OP asked Reddit, "Is this normal or even real?"

The text messages from the salesman contained an explanation of how they would lose money — $750 — to their company if the customer didn't purchase the solar system. The salesperson also wrote, "The cancellation looks really bad for me."

In the comments section of the post, the OP wrote, "It makes me super sad. I work in environmental advocacy. People like this are what make solar as an industry feel 'scammy' when it has so many positives. Such a bummer."

There are so many benefits to installing solar panels and battery storage in your home. Solar panels reduce power bills, with the average homeowner saving about $120 a month. Some users are even able to sell power back to grid companies when they generate more than they need.

Solar panels also make a home more resilient in the face of extreme weather made worse by the climate crisis. It's a clean, renewable energy source that cuts down on planet warming pollution as well.

There are organizations set up to help customers find professional contractors and prices in their areas. EnergySage's website offers free tools to get you quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Other sources like Arcadia and Rewiring America can also help streamline the process of becoming more energy-efficient and switching to clean energy.

Redditors were quick to help the OP with their tricky situation.

One user wrote, "F*** this guy. He is scamming you."

Another Redditor said, "Block him, and when you're ready to revisit find a different company."

One user advised, "All those 'cancellation fees' on his part is BS, you are welcome to do anything till the panels hit your roof."

