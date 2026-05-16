The tomato planting trick that solves shallow beds, cold soil, and limited space

If a shallow raised bed, chilly spring soil, or a tiny sunny patch has kept you from growing tomatoes, there's a simple workaround that can make the whole process much easier.

Gardener Joe Lamp'l recently shared an easy planting tip that helps tomato plants build stronger roots without requiring deep soil, along with a few low-cost setup ideas for anyone working with limited space.

The scoop

In a recent YouTube video, Joe from joegardenerTV (@joegardenertv) said gardeners dealing with limited space, less sun, shallow beds, or cold spring soil still have solid options for growing tomatoes. His main message was simple: "Do not let that stop you."

Lamp'l's key hack is to plant tomatoes sideways instead of trying to force them deep into the soil. After removing the lower leaves, he lays much of the stem horizontally beneath the surface and gently turns the top of the plant upward. He then secures the stem with row-cover pins — or even bent coat hangers, as he suggests — and lets the plant grow from there.

Lamp'l explains in the video that buried tomato stems can produce what he calls "adventitious roots." In other words, that covered section of the stem can develop into extra rooting below the surface, helping the plant take up more water and nutrients. Because the stem stays in the warmer upper layer of soil rather than deeper down, the method can also help in cooler climates where the lower soil hasn't warmed yet.

He also points to simple raised beds assembled from boards and corner blocks, and in the video, he suggests grow bags for gardeners who don't want to build anything at all. Larger grow bags give roots more space to spread, but even simple containers can be an easy way to start growing tomatoes at home.

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If you're new to gardening, this guide has more tips and resources on growing your own food.

How it's helping

The biggest advantage of this trick is that it lowers the barrier to growing the most popular home garden crop. Instead of giving up because a bed is only a foot deep or because there's no ideal in-ground spot available, gardeners can work with the space they already have. That can save money on materials, reduce trial-and-error frustration, and make tomatoes possible in small yards, patios, and other tight spaces.

It can also help save money at the grocery store. A productive tomato plant can yield pounds of fruit over a season, which can add up quickly when fresh tomatoes are pricey. And for many gardeners, the flavor is the biggest payoff: Homegrown tomatoes are often richer, juicier, and more flavorful than those sold in supermarkets.

There are environmental benefits as well. Growing food at home can reduce demand for packaged, transported produce and make gardening easier with fewer synthetic inputs. Raised beds and grow bags can also make it simpler to manage weeds and soil conditions naturally. These guides also offer tips on controlling weeds and pests without chemicals.

And beyond the harvest itself, gardening can offer a real boost to overall well-being. It encourages regular physical activity, time outdoors, and stress relief — all while producing something you can eat.

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