'Trust the process': After a 2-year wait, these shiitake mushrooms are ready for their first flush

"I am still new to this process and hope to get good results."

Growing shiitake mushrooms on logs is one of those gardening tricks that requires very little day-to-day work — and a lot of patience. But for anyone tired of paying high prices for gourmet mushrooms at the grocery store, it can be a simple, low-tech way to grow food at home with hardwood logs, spawn plugs, and time.

That patience paid off for one gardener, who shared an update as their shiitake logs neared a first flush after about two years of waiting.

The scoop

"Trust the process," the gardener wrote above three photos of their shiitake logs in a Reddit post. "I cut these logs winter 2024, inculcated feb 25 and here we are spring 26 about to have my first flush of shiitake mushrooms from maple logs from north spore. I am giddy and wish I had 25 more."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The method itself is fairly simple. Fresh hardwood logs are cut, drilled, packed with mushroom spawn, and sealed with wax so the mycelium can slowly colonize the wood. From there, the logs are left in a shady, reasonably moist area while the fungus spreads through the log before eventually fruiting.

The OP noted that the spawn was from North Spore — a brand several commenters also mentioned using.

The conversation under the post showed how flexible the process can be. Some growers said they drilled, plugged, and waxed their logs entirely by hand, while others described a lower-maintenance setup after the initial inoculation.

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How it's helping

One of the biggest advantages is easier access to a pricey food item. Shiitake mushrooms can be expensive in stores, and growing them at home, whether through this method or others, can help reduce grocery costs while giving growers fresher, better-tasting mushrooms.

For home gardeners, that's part of the appeal of growing your own food: spending less at the store, having more control over what you eat and how much you waste, and getting the satisfaction of harvesting it yourself.

There are wellness benefits, too. Gardening projects can support mental health by reducing stress and giving people a rewarding long-term goal. They can also encourage more time outdoors and more hands-on physical activity.

If pests become an issue, growers in the thread suggested barriers such as chicken wire, which allows growers to control pests without chemicals.

What everyone's saying

The response in the comments was overwhelmingly positive, with congratulations mixed in with practical advice.

"I am still new to this process and hope to get good results," one user commented.

"I had a bunch of trees come down in a storm last summer, so I inoculated many logs and also a few coppiced trees," another said. "Hoping for first fruiting this fall."

"Love to see it!" added one more. "Good on you and congrats."

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