Expert shares incredibly easy hack for making dirty grout spotless: ‘Certainly makes a difference in our bathroom’

Aside from painting it white again, it seems like the grout in our bathrooms and kitchens may be impossible to clean.

But one home expert is sharing a simple three-ingredient hack to make your grout spotless — and you probably have all the ingredients in your home.

The scoop

Nicole Jacques (@itsnicolejacques) claims to help make you the CEO of your home, sharing kitchen hacks, cleaning tips, and recipes. One of her latest hacks is a simple mixture for cleaning grout.

“I recently tried this one, have been using it for months, and it’s a winner,” she says.

Her mixture is incredibly simple: 1/2 cup baking soda, 1/4 cup hydrogen peroxide, and one teaspoon dish soap. That’s it.

“You’re going to make it into kind of a paste and then you’re going to apply it with a little scrubber brush, scrubbing as you apply it on all of the areas that need to get cleaned in your grout,” Nicole explains. “Rinse with warm water after 15 minutes … I was amazed.”

How it’s helping

It’s very likely that you have these three ingredients already in your home. But if you don’t, 32 ounces of hydrogen peroxide and 16 ounces of baking soda will run you just over $11. By comparison, the best-selling grout cleaner on Amazon, Grout-EEZ, costs $21.95 for a 32-ounce bottle.

Bleach is another popular choice for cleaning grout. But it, along with other kitchen and bathroom cleaners, often ends up rinsed down our drains and therefore goes into our waterways, harming not just us but also aquatic creatures.

At-home cleaners can also reduce plastic waste since you’re refilling your own container instead of tossing and buying a new spray bottle every couple of months.

What everyone’s saying

Instagrammers loved Nicole’s helpful hack.

“Certainly makes a difference in our bathroom!!!” one person commented. “Thank you.”

“Wow great cleaner and not tóxico,” another person said. “Thanks for sharing.”

