Gardener skips the grocery store and harvests an incredible backyard feast

By the time she's finished picking, one container is not enough.

A TikTok creator skips the supermarket entirely, stepping into her backyard with a basket and picking food straight from the garden.

A short video also offers a glimpse of what a productive backyard can look like when fruits, vegetables, and even flowers all grow in one space.

What happened?

In the clip, Makeup by Pita (@MakeupByPita) describes the outing as "grocery shopping in the garden." Posted with the caption "Let's see what we harvest today," the video picked up over 612,000 views.

The haul spans a mix of produce, including sweet banana peppers, bell peppers, poblano peppers, shishito peppers, cucumbers, passion fruit, a Lemon Boy tomato, blackberries, grapes, and cantaloupe.

By the time she's finished picking, one container is not enough — she's got two baskets and two bowls full of food. She also clips flowers to make an arrangement.

Why does it matter?

For households dealing with high grocery prices, a productive garden can stretch a budget while cutting back on store trips.

There is also an environmental upside. Growing produce at home can reduce packaging waste and the transportation footprint tied to food that travels long distances before landing on store shelves. Even a small harvest can mean fewer plastic containers, fewer shipped goods, and less food waste when people pick only what they need.

The clip presents gardening as abundance built over time rather than perfection. That appeal also carries over to small gardens, raised beds, balcony plants, and those in containers.

What are people saying?

Commenters admired both the harvest and the lifestyle behind it.

"My husband's dream one day," one person wrote. "Since we live in a town home with no backyard, this is what he did with the small front portion we have. Cucumbers, jalapeños, habaneros, and chile güero. Wish he would've done radishes this year because last year he grew some huge ones."

Another user asked, "Please can you start a series on gardening!??? I've been wanting to start but don't know where."

And someone else summed up the envy factor in a single line, writing "Me watching this from Las Vegas" with a crying emoji.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.