Homeowner questions origin of concerning statement about their solar panels: 'You shouldn't listen to them anymore'

A homeowner sparked a lively discussion on Reddit when they asked whether the grid uses the excess electricity their solar panels generate. The original poster reached out to the online community to see if there was any truth to the rumors they were hearing that the excess electricity was not being used.

There is great confusion and misunderstanding about how utility companies use the electricity provided by solar panels, especially as the technology continues to develop. The misinformation surrounding clean energy can muddy the waters even further. This might explain why the thread struck a nerve.

The OP said, "I have 17 panels that have been generating about a 200% surplus of power. … I have been told by some people that the excess power that I am exporting to the grid is not actually used. … Is there any truth to the claim?"

Clean energy alternatives such as solar power continue to gain popularity as scientists, researchers, and engineers regularly make technological innovations improving efficiency and lowering costs. This is good news because, as the University of California Davis reports, "The amount of solar energy hitting the earth in one hour is more than enough to power the world for one year."

Many people are hesitant to make the switch because of misinformation and misunderstanding about clean energy. For instance, a common misconception is that solar panels don't work at night or when it's cloudy. But as the Department of Energy points out on its website, "Solar technology can be leveraged in virtually any condition, including rainy and snowy days, because some sunlight still reaches the earth."

Switching to solar panels has various benefits. They are great for your wallet because you produce your own power. And generous tax incentives from the government make them even more cost-effective. They encourage energy independence because we don't have to rely on other countries' dirty fuel. Solar panels are also great for the environment because they don't release harmful emissions into the air like when coal, gas, or oil is burned.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

If your solar panels produce excess electricity, it is transferred to the grid and then sold to other consumers. This reduces the cost of energy for everyone and stops harmful chemicals from polluting the air.

Most of the commenters on the original thread were quick to point out that there was no truth to these rumors. One said, "It's BS, and you shouldn't listen to them anymore." Another commenter was also definitive: "It absolutely uses it. Any time your panels produce more than you are consuming that energy goes back on the grid."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.