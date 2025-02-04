Homeowner devises clever solution to HOA's rules after pushback on simple backyard upgrade: 'The perfect HOA crime'

Living under the thumb of an HOA has its ups and downs.

Living under the thumb of an HOA has its ups and downs. Experiencing a down, one homeowner shared their dilemma.

In the post on r/f***HOA, the resident explained that their house was on a greenbelt — a designated area of undeveloped land. With an iron fence lining the greenbelt, there was no easy way to traverse the fence other than jump over it. The OP figured a gate would be a great way to access the firebreak the homeowners association failed to maintain and to utilize the public land and its trails.

However, the HOA shut down the idea. Looking for a loophole to get the gate, the OP asked the subreddit for suggestions. Several people came to the table with ideas, which ranged from fence stiles to an underground tunnel.

"Underground tunnel. 100%. It's the perfect HOA crime," the OP jested.

"Install a sliding gate instead of a swinging gate," one commenter suggested.

"Don't make it a gate make it a lift out section of the fence. This way there is no visible hinge or latch and it looks like the rest of the fence," another wrote.

A former HOA board member dispensed solid advice on how to go about it legally without incurring any fines or ruffling any feathers. As always, it's best to try to work with your HOA before resorting to full-on rebellion. TCD's HOA guide has helped many homeowners successfully change established rules and find ways to work within restrictions with step-by-step assistance and email mockups.

HOAs and homeowners don't always see eye to eye, but sometimes a simple conversation can help shed light on perspectives that haven't been considered before. Eco-friendly updates including solar panels and native lawns equate to money-saving, carbon footprint-reducing changes for homeowners. But HOAs see these sustainable adjustments as potential eyesores that go against long-standing traditions and will decrease property values.

The truth is that home energy scores can impact a home's resale values, as many homebuyers are increasingly concerned with pollution and saving money on bills. The better a home energy score, the more attractive the property looks on the market. Bridging this gap in understanding can help expedite upgrades that benefit everyone — as well as the world around us.

