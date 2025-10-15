Gardener demonstrates brilliant way she grows seemingly endless amount of pantry staple: 'Amazed at how easy'

Many consumers are opting to grow food at home.

The green onion is a versatile ingredient suitable for Mexican, Asian, Indian, and Western cuisine alike, offering a crisp texture and a clean, mild flavor to whatever dish it serves.

They are not an overly expensive buy, but the price of a bundle of green onions is rising, according to Fresh Plaza. Jochen Fehmel from the Palatinate region of Germany informed Fresh Plaza that unusually cool temperatures have impacted crop quality and yield.

As a shifting climate causes extreme heat and extreme cold in different regions of the planet, the agricultural industry faces challenges with its products. Subsequently, consumers pay more for what they purchase.

One TikToker, TISA Caldwell (@tisacaldwell), shared a simple, combative hack to grow green onions at home.

The scoop

"Did you know you can grow endless amounts of green onion?" the TikToker asked.

The video shows stalks of green onions growing, bright green, from a martini glass.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

To achieve this feat, all a consumer must do is save the white bulb and root system from an already-consumed green onion. Place the bulb in water and wait; what will result is a batch of fresh and free green onions.

This hack can be duplicated time and time again, meaning once a consumer begins to grow their own green onions, they essentially never have to purchase the produce item again.

How it's helping

According to Martha Stewart, green onions grow in semi-cool temperatures, between 55 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit. If they are planted in extreme heat or cold, the crops will die.

During the 2024 growing season for green onions in Germany, frosts below negative-5 degrees Celsius, or 23 degrees Fahrenheit, damaged green onion crops, according to Fresh Plaza. This will presumably damage the 2025 yield.

In the face of climate change, places across Europe experience intense winters with the collapse of the polar vortex, according to DW. Dirty energy use not only heats the planet but also causes extreme weather events.

Grocery prices, in response, rise, so many consumers are opting to grow food at home. Homegrown produce saves consumers money, tastes better, and minimizes consumer waste. An investment of $70 put toward gardening can save a consumer $600 on produce annually.

Additionally, gardening at home or at the community level improves consumers' mental health.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on TikTok confirmed the ease of homegrown green onions.

One has used this hack before: "My nephew taught me this years ago and I was amazed at how easy!"

Another shared that this growing method does not limit itself to green onions. They said, "You can do the same with celery."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.