Homeowner shares impressive transformation photo after tearing out their traditional grass lawn: 'It's all gone except one strip'

One homeowner just showed how much of a difference a few short years can make when transforming a yard from boring grass to a glorious garden.

They shared their results in a post in r/gardening. "Year four of my lawn to perennial garden transformation!" they said. "It's spring so things are starting to fill in nicely here. I call it grassy knoll garden!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their attached photo shows a charming outdoor spot with branching flagstone and gravel paths. A young tree is in bloom in the foreground of their image, and mulch beds flanking all the paths hold a wide array of flowers and small plants. Everything is orderly, with potted plants and nicely trimmed bushes visible in the background.

According to the original poster, the garden wasn't costly because they were able to salvage some materials.

"Where did you get your stepping stones and what type of tree is that?" asked one commenter.

"I rescued the stones from a property that was being demolished," said the original poster. "The tree is a lilac, again, a rescue!"

"Did you have to put any weed barrier?" asked another user.

"No, I stripped the lawn out fairly deeply; it's all gone except one strip down the middle. Hence why I named it grassy knoll!" replied the original poster.

Switching from a lawn to salvaged plants is a great way to save money. Lawns guzzle water, so many other garden or natural lawn options — including clover, buffalo grass, and native plants — are cheaper to keep green. Even rewilding part of your lawn can make a huge difference in terms of cost and maintenance needs. Plus, planting flowers provides food and shelter for beneficial wildlife like pollinators.

Meanwhile, the results are beautiful.

"Worth the wait, isn't it!" said one commenter. "What a beautiful, Zen place."

